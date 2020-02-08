JASKIER, Victoria L. (Lipinski)

February 6, 2020, beloved wife of late Richard; devoted mother of Kathryn Metzger and Robert Jaskier; dear sister-in-law of Irene and Alice and also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will be present Sunday, from 3 - 7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where a Celebration of Victoria's life service will be held at 6:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com