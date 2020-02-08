Spectrum Cable says it has restored all services

Spectrum has restored all services in Western New York, according to a company spokesperson.

The company blamed Friday's winter storms for damage to multiple areas of Spectrum's fiber optic network. The damage affected fiber from the company's redundancy path, which is supposed to serve as backup for services.

Storm-related damage made it difficult for workers to access the areas that needed repair, the company said. Spectrum tweeted that service was restored to Maine and New Hampshire on Friday night, but reports Saturday contradicted that.

Spectrum addressed the outage on social media.

"Services within our northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage," the company posted to its official Facebook and Twitter pages. "Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible."

A Spectrum spokesperson said she did not have any information about pro-rating bills in response to the service interruption, but the company's official customer service Twitter account implied that some accommodations might be made.

"When your service is fully restored please reach out to us and we will be happy to review your account for any applicable credit that may be due for the time of the current service loss," the company tweeted Saturday in response to a customer.