HALE, Phyllis A (Laufer)

HALE - Phyllis A. (nee Laufer)

February 6, 2020, age 84; beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Hale Sr.; loving mother of Carol (Louis) Peracciny, Patricia (Robert Graziano) Nowak, Thomas M. Hale, Jr. and Colleen Hale; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of three sisters and one brother; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.), Cheektowaga. Funeral services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phyllis' memory to Buffalo Hospice Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com