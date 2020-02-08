Driving wrong way downtown ends in crash and drunken driving charge

A man driving the wrong way on North Oak Street in downtown Buffalo Thursday night crashed into another vehicle, injuring himself and the other driver, police reported Saturday.

Jay Sikora, 49, whose address was not released by police, was charged with driving while intoxicated after he failed a field sobriety test, according to Central District police.

Sikora was allegedly driving northbound on North Oak, which accommodates only southbound traffic. The 10:17 p.m. crash occurred in the vicinity of the Kensington Expressway lanes that empty onto North Oak, police said.

The conditions of both drivers were unavailable.