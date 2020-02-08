Conservancy receives grants toward saving forest near Fredonia

The Western New York Land Conservancy has received two major grants to protect the College Lodge Forest, located in Chautauqua County near Fredonia.

The grants – $150,000 from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and $203,000 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – bring the combined amount raised to nearly $400,000. The conservancy has until the end of the year to raise at least $790,000 to buy the property and keep it open as a publicly accessible nature preserve.

The College Lodge Forest sits atop a ridge overlooking the Lake Erie plain in Chautauqua County. It boasts a network of hiking trails, a diversity of plants and animals, pristine wetlands and old growth forest. Old growth forests are rare in Western New York, and this is considered one of the best preserved patches in the region.

For more information or to make a donation, call 687-1225 or go to info@wnylc.org.