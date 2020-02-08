Concert fundraiser supports local efforts for Bernie Sanders

Buffalo area supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders are holding a fundraising concert Sunday evening at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, 522 Elmwood Ave.

Local musicians Laura Kerrigan, Justin DeCarlo and Michael Farrow are scheduled to perform.

The show starts at 6 p.m.

The fundraiser comes on the heels of the Vermont senator's strong showing in last week's Iowa caucus and just days before Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg led the pack in the Iowa vote. Polls show Sanders favored in the New Hampshire primary, but with Buttigieg building momentum.

"Senator Sanders recognizes the need to help regions like Western New York meet pressing needs," said Cheektowaga Councilmember Brian Nowak, who is involved in Sunday's fundraiser. "Federal investments in the Great Lakes, our infrastructure, the education system, along with a Medicare for all healthcare system would better the lives of working and middle-class people in the region."