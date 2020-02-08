CARBONE, Vincent F.

CARBONE - Vincent F. February 6, 2020, age 85; beloved husband of the late Dolores A. (nee Angelo) Carbone; devoted father of Cindy (Tony) Mannino, Kathy Carbone, Cheryl (Dennis) Halpin and Vinny Carbone; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; predeceased by grandson Anthony V. Mannino; dear brother of Frank (Sadie) Carbone, Rosalind (Bob) Bonafede, Diane, Paula (Tony) Calhoun, Angela (Ron Cappello) Cala and the late Yvonne (late Babe) Mambrino; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 3 - 7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.) where prayers will be offered Monday at 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia Church, at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.