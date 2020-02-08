Sometimes it really is all about heart at the finish line

As he ran from the Erie Basin Marina, looping around Perry Street, Michigan Avenue and Scott Street, Rocco Diina felt like he was flying.

The final stretch of the Buffalo Half Marathon down Franklin Street was a new beginning for him. Diina, now 41, is a husband, father of three, and a person who survived congestive heart failure, complete with a new mechanical heart valve.

Now, he is a half-marathon finisher in his hometown.

And it was like a new lease on life.

“I’m not a competitive runner, but it was hard,” Diina said. “There are a lot of demons you have to work out in your head.”

Diina was born with a bicuspid aortic valve. Doctors monitored his heart each year and Diina never experienced any problems. He was always active in sports. He ran a few miles nearly every day. He pretty much forgot his heart defect existed. Then in 2014, while training for the Buffalo Half Marathon, he started having a nagging cough and shortness of breath. A trip to the doctor revealed that his aortic valve was not functioning. He was in full congestive heart failure.

“I was beyond shocked,” Diina said.

Diina saw Dr. Ashish Bhatia at Gates Vascular Institute, and he determined that an aortic valve replacement was needed immediately. Diina had the surgery on May 27, 2014, two days after he was supposed to run the Buffalo Half Marathon.

“All my doctors have said that my training for the 2014 marathon kept me healthy, and helped greatly in my full recovery,” Diina said. “I set a personal goal that summer to run the marathon in 2015.”

So Diina set out to train, with the blessing and care of his doctors.

“I knew medically I was cleared to do this and training-wise I had a good build-up with my sister, who ran with me quite a bit,” Diina said. “She got me through those stressful moments when I wondered if I should be doing it, if it was worth it. Being out there running the half, I had some points when I wanted to stop, turn around and go home. But even when you’re completely healthy, you have those doubts of if it’s really worth it. That intensifies when you’ve gone through something pretty dramatic the year before healthwise.

“It was tough. I certainly didn’t have the time I wanted. There were times when I had to stop and get my composure, but I made it through. My best memory of it was the last two miles. I was really flying. At that point, the weight of uncertainty had lifted off my shoulders. There were a lot of people cheering you on and that pushed me to not be scared. Those last two miles will push me through the rest of my life. I don’t have to think about my heart. I don’t feel like the issue is there anymore. I definitely feel that the last home stretch was this turning point in my life that really put everything behind me.”

One of the benefits for Diina was that he had been a runner before being diagnosed with congestive heart failure and had received regular checkups from his doctor. That’s a key to using running to help with your heart health.

“It’s important before you start running to assess with your doctor and make sure you’re in good enough shape to run,” said Dr. Vijay Iyer, the cardiology medical director at Buffalo General Medical Center. “You shouldn’t get off the couch and go run 10 miles. If you haven’t done anything active in a while, especially if you have risk factors for coronary disease, a family history or high blood pressure, you should get checked out before you start running.”

And while running is a great activity for general heart health, you don’t need to run a marathon or half marathon for those health results.

“Most of the evidence suggests aerobic activity for 20 to 25 minutes a day four to five times a week is sufficient to improve cardiovascular health,” Iyer said. “Any more than that depends on the individual. It can be a brisk walk, a jog, or a faster run.

“It’s not necessary to run 10 miles every day. It depends on the individual, on risk factors, and on condition. A lot of people do marathons as a way to set certain goals for themselves. The longer distance is great if you enjoy it or if it’s part of your goals, but from a health standpoint, you don’t need to run long distances to get the benefit.”

The Buffalo Marathon weekend continues to hold a special place for Diina and his family, particularly now that the Buffalo Marathon has partnered with the Kaleida Foundation to raise money for cardiac health research and programs at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

This year’s race includes the second year of the Kaleida Health Heart to Heart Relay, allowing teams of two to four people to run a leg of the Buffalo Marathon course. The team entry fee is $100 and each team must pledge to collectively raise $1,000.

New this year is the Run for Heart Health. Individual runners can register for the half marathon or marathon for only $25 in exchange for pledging to raise at least $500 for the Kaleida Health Foundation.

This year’s marathon and half marathon is Sunday, May 24. For more information and to register, visit buffalomarathon.org.

