Bowling: Angelo winds up 18th at PBA T of C

Brad Angelo's best showing since 2017 in a pro bowling major tournament wasn't good enough to get him into Sunday's stepladder finals for the PBA Tournament of Champions at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Angelo was one of 24 who qualified for match play after three rounds of qualifying through Thursday. The Lockport pro was sixth in qualifying with a 1,325 total and a 217.11. However, his performance in match play wasn't good enough to get him to the finals.

The 50-year-old, now eligible for the PBA 50 Tour, was 3-5 in the first eight-game match play block Thursday night. He recorded victories over Kyle Sherman, Sean Rash and Stuart Williams. That dropped him to 12th place.

In the second round-robin match play session on Friday, Angelo went 5-3, but two of his wins were low scoring, 196-191 over Tom Daugherty and 188-170 over Josh Blanchard. That left him in 14th place. Friday night, Angelo went 206 in match play including a 216-154 loss to recent PBA Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Jones.

Angelo wound up in 18th place, still his best performance in a major since he was eighth in the 2017 Tournament of Champions. He was seventh in the T of C the year before. His average for the tournament was 207.19.

The T of C at the historic Riviera where so much PBA history has been made, was a complete washout for Cheektowaga native Ryan Ciminelli, who only two weeks ago the was top qualifier for the PBA Oklahoma Open in Shawnee only to lose to Sean Rash's 290 game in the stepladder final.

Ciminelli finished 57th after qualifying rounds of 1,174, 1,106 and 1,174. His high games were 237 in the second and third rounds. He averaged 191.89.

As the top seed, 11-time PBA Tour winner Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., will need to win one match for his second major title, while defending champion Jason Belmonte of Australia will try for a record fourth win in the T of C as the No. 3 seed.

The finals telecast for the season’s first major will air Sunday on FOX at 5 p.m. In addition to the $100,000 first prize, a $1 million bonus will be paid if the winner bowls a 300 game in the title match.

O’Neill, 38, earned the top seed with a 9,717 42-game pinfall total including bonus pins, which was boosted by a 19-5 record in match play.

“I’ve been working hard on improving my physical and mental game over the past couple years which has enabled me to make more of a commitment to the adjustments I have to make,” O’Neill told PBA media. O'Neill won the 2010 U.S. Open for his lone major title. “If I have a bad game or run into trouble, I have much more confidence that I can dig myself out of it.

“I bowled consistently well the whole tournament and really was never in a situation where I felt I was losing momentum,” he added. “Now it’s time to work on a game plan for Sunday, commit to it and go out there and figure out a way to win.”

Qualifying second was 23-year-old two-hander Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas who finished with a 9,674 pinfall and 14-10 record in match play.

Looking to make more major tournament history, the seven-time tour winner became the youngest player to win two majors when he defeated Belmonte 232-212 in the title match to win the 2019 PBA Players Championship at age 22. He won the 2016 USBC Masters at age 19 to become the youngest to win a major.

For the second time in three years, the 36-year-old Belmonte, who is the all-time majors win leader with 11 titles, narrowly made the cut to match play by one pin, taking the 24th and final match play spot and worked his way up the standings during match play to qualify third for the finals.

After making the cut to match play by one pin, the five-time and reigning PBA Player of the Year earned the No. 3 seed with a 9,594 pinfall and 17-7 match play record.

Sunday’s stepladder finals will open with a match between two players from suburban Chicago. Two-time tour winner Kris Prather of Plainfield, Ill., earned the No. 4 seed with a 13-11 match play record and 9,393 pinfall. He will meet Rash, a 15-time tour titlist and 2012 Tournament of Champions winner. Rash earned the fifth seed with a 12-12 match play record and 9,371 pinfall.

Next up is this week's PBA Players Championship.

Tri-City Finals on Sunday

After two squads of qualifying on Saturday, the finals of the 29th annual Tri-City Masters will be today at Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls. It's a competition between the Tonawandas, Lockport and Niagara Falls bowling associations with the Masters host rotating. Last year Eric Maundrell of Buffalo defeated two-time former champion Pat Brick, 412-363, in the two-game total pinfall final match at Manor Lanes in the Town of Tonawanda. Matt Zasowski was the top qualifier in 2019 after six games.

One out of four in qualifying will make Sunday's match play which will get under way at 11 a.m. The tournament is open to bowlers from associations other than the Tri-City associations. Besides the overall winner, Masters champions from each of the three host associations will be rewarded. Maundrell won $1,000 last year. There is a $300 prize for each of the three association champions.

Pin chasers

Manor Lanes will be the venue next Sunday for the Queen City Financial Group Scratch Shootout. Pete Maduri is the host and director of the tournament.

Entry fee is $85. The prize pool is a $2,500 with 200 guaranteed for making the cut.

There will be two qualifying squads of 96 bowlers each, one at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sixteen women in the 10 a.m. squad only, who do not make the cut, automatically will move to the finals.