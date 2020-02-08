ARNOLD, Marion H. (Phillips)

ARNOLD - Marion H. (nee Phillips)

Age 95, of Wheatfield, NY, on February 7, 2020. Born on April 17, 1924 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Lydia (Strasburg) Phillips. On December 15, 1951, she married Robert C. Arnold. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2020. Marion is survived by five children, Robert (Marsha) Arnold, Cherille Panza, John (Donna) Arnold, Thomas (Cynthia) Arnold and Barbara (Blake Kobee) Basden; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (late James) Robbins and several nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Mooney. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by 8 siblings. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY, where Marion's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends invited. To share condolences and view her tribute video and full obituary visit, GOODLANDERCARES.com