Area Colleges

MEN’S HOCKEY
Canisius 1, Air Force 0
Niagara 4, Mercyhurst 2
Buffalo State 6, Plattsburgh 1
Potsdam 4, Fredonia 4 (OT)
Erie CC 9, Fredonia Club 4
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY Canton 2, Buffalo State 1 (OT)
MEN’S SWIMMING
Cortland at Fredonia, ccd.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Cortland at Fredonia, ccd.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Ball State 25-25-29, Daemen 18-20-27
Johnson & Wales (R.I.) 25-23-25-25, Medaille 22-25-13-18
Santa Cruz 25-28-25, D’Youville 14-26-18
Lasell 25-25-25, D’Youville 22-18-8
SOFTBALL
Lion Classic
Buffalo 8, Grambling State 7
Southeastern Louisiana 4, Buffalo 0
Gardner-Webb Tournament
Canisius 8, Maryland Eastern Shore 0
Gardner-Webb 13, Canisius 2
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hobart 22, Canisius 8
MEN’S TENNIS
Penn State 6, Buffalo 1
Niagara 7, Bloomsburg 0
St. Bonaventure at Army
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Buffalo 5, Youngstown State 2
Bloomsburg at Niagara
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
