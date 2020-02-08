Share this article

Area Colleges

Published

MEN’S HOCKEY

Canisius 1, Air Force 0

Niagara 4, Mercyhurst 2

Buffalo State 6, Plattsburgh 1

Potsdam 4, Fredonia 4 (OT)

Erie CC 9, Fredonia Club 4

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SUNY Canton 2, Buffalo State 1 (OT)

MEN’S SWIMMING

Cortland at Fredonia, ccd.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Cortland at Fredonia, ccd.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Ball State 25-25-29, Daemen 18-20-27

Johnson & Wales (R.I.) 25-23-25-25, Medaille 22-25-13-18

Santa Cruz 25-28-25, D’Youville 14-26-18

Lasell 25-25-25, D’Youville 22-18-8

SOFTBALL

Lion Classic

Buffalo 8, Grambling State 7

Southeastern Louisiana 4, Buffalo 0

Gardner-Webb Tournament

Canisius 8, Maryland Eastern Shore 0

Gardner-Webb 13, Canisius 2

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hobart 22, Canisius 8

MEN’S TENNIS

Penn State 6, Buffalo 1

Niagara 7, Bloomsburg 0

St. Bonaventure at Army

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Buffalo 5, Youngstown State 2

Bloomsburg at Niagara

