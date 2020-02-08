Share this article

$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold at market in Sloan

Coming in second place in Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing will pay handsomely to the individual who purchased a winning ticket from the Corner Market at 2323 Broadway in Sloan.

The owner of that second-prize ticket is guaranteed $3 million, according to state lottery officials.

Workers at the Corner Market say they are eager to find out who purchased the winning ticket.

"We don't know who bought it and we'd all like to know," clerk Lipi Fnu said Saturday. "We're excited. We want to know who sold the ticket."

Lou MichelLou Michel– Lou Michel is the main crime reporter for The Buffalo News and co-author of the best-seller, "American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing." He has received numerous state and national journalism awards.

