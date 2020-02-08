$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold at market in Sloan

Coming in second place in Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing will pay handsomely to the individual who purchased a winning ticket from the Corner Market at 2323 Broadway in Sloan.

The owner of that second-prize ticket is guaranteed $3 million, according to state lottery officials.

Workers at the Corner Market say they are eager to find out who purchased the winning ticket.

"We don't know who bought it and we'd all like to know," clerk Lipi Fnu said Saturday. "We're excited. We want to know who sold the ticket."