Winter Survival Bootcamp set for Saturday at Reinstein Woods

Staff and volunteers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation will gather from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, in Depew to lead participants in a winter boot camp.

The schedule of events begin at 12:30 p.m. when Erie County park rangers plan winter wildlife survival hikes. At 1 p.m., DEC forest rangers demonstrate flat-ice rescue techniques. Project Thruway Turtle Watch will deliver a turtle rescue talk at 2 p.m. followed by a wildlife rehabilitation talk by the SPCA at 2:30 p.m. Survival hikes will be repeated at 3 p.m.

Nature crafts, exhibits and visits from costumed characters will continue throughout the day. The Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue Team will be offering presentations and guided hikes.

For more information, visit the website or call (716) 683-5959.