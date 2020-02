The Williamsville girls hockey team's attempt to win the New York State Public High School Athletic Association title will have to wait another day.

Friday's semifinals games in Lake Placid were canceled and rescheduled for Saturday. Williamsville will face Plattsburgh at 8 p.m. after Clinton faces Skaneateles at 6 at the Herb Brooks Arena - 1980 Rink.

The championship game has been moved to Sunday at 5:45.