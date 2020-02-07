Weather cuts Centercourt Classic to one day with five games

Friday’s winter weather means the six-game Centercourt Classic will be cut down to a five-game slate taking place Saturday.

The cornucopia of boys basketball at Williamsville North begins at 11 a.m. with North facing Jamestown in an ECIC I contest. That game had been scheduled for Friday.

At 1 p.m., East faces Nichols, while Middle Early College plays Cardinal O’Hara in a matchup of reigning state runners-up at 2:45 p.m. St. Joe’s plays Lewiston-Porter at 4:30 p.m. The event ends with No. 1 Canisius playing second-ranked Health Sciences at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets cost $5, are good for all games and can be purchased at the door. The Williamsville North basketball boosters run the concessions stand during the event.

Randolph and Jamestown canceled after-school activities Friday, which doomed the first day of what was supposed to be a two-day Centercourt Classic. While Jamestown and North were able to move their game to Saturday morning to serve as a quality opener, Randolph versus Iroquois slated for 6 p.m. Friday was canceled. The game will be made up provided the teams can find an open date that works on their respective schedules prior to the Feb. 22 seeding meeting for playoffs.