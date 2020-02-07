TOMASZEWSKI, Carl F.

TOMASZEWSKI - Carl F. Of Batavia, NY, February 4, 2020. Survived by wife, Patricia (Tubiolo) Tomaszewski of Batavia; son, Michael S. (Valerie) Tomaszewski of Batavia; daughter, Melissa A. (Jim Valente) Tomaszewski-Nichols of Buffalo; grandchildren, Sydni Jo, Madisyn Michael and C. Max. Family present from 3 - 7 PM Sunday, February 9th, at the MICHAEL S. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL & CREMATION CHAPEL, LLC., 4120 W. Main St. Rd., Batavia, NY 14020, where prayers will be recited at 9:15 AM Monday, February 10th, will be followed by a 10AM, Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension Parish, corner of Swan & Sumner Sts., Batavia. Memorials requested to Crossroads House P.O. Box 403 Batavia, NY 14021 or Genesee Cancer Assistance 127 N. St. Batavia. Please share words of comfort at www.tomaszewskifh.com