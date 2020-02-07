Deaths Death Notices
TOMASZEWSKI, Carl F.
TOMASZEWSKI - Carl F. Of Batavia, NY, February 4, 2020. Survived by wife, Patricia (Tubiolo) Tomaszewski of Batavia; son, Michael S. (Valerie) Tomaszewski of Batavia; daughter, Melissa A. (Jim Valente) Tomaszewski-Nichols of Buffalo; grandchildren, Sydni Jo, Madisyn Michael and C. Max. Family present from 3 - 7 PM Sunday, February 9th, at the MICHAEL S. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL & CREMATION CHAPEL, LLC., 4120 W. Main St. Rd., Batavia, NY 14020, where prayers will be recited at 9:15 AM Monday, February 10th, will be followed by a 10AM, Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension Parish, corner of Swan & Sumner Sts., Batavia. Memorials requested to Crossroads House P.O. Box 403 Batavia, NY 14021 or Genesee Cancer Assistance 127 N. St. Batavia. Please share words of comfort at www.tomaszewskifh.com
Funeral Home:
Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral &
Guest BookPowered by Facebook