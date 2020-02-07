Snow and wind could cause slippery roads

Snow and blowing snow today could make for some dicey driving.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today for northern Erie and Niagara, Wyoming, Genesee and Allegany counties, and until 6 a.m. Saturday for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

"Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities," according to the National Weather Service.

Expect 4 to 8 inches of snow in southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, with 3 to 5 inches in Buffalo, northern Erie and Niagara counties.

Today's high will be near 25 degrees, and winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

A number of area schools are closed, including Buffalo Public Schools.

Gowanda Central closed today, but it was because of flu and other illnesses, not the weather.

"The number of available substitute teachers and healthy teachers/staff is too low to effectively operate the schools," the district said on its website.

Afternoon and evening activities are canceled today, Saturday and Sunday in Gowanda.