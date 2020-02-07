Sanborn man arrested in connection with theft

A Sanborn man has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts at an automotive shop.

Albert W. Cannata, 43, was identified during an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau into thefts last month at a Sanborn automotive shop. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Cannata was identified by Special Deputy Joseph Giaquinto from a 2019 investigation.

Cannata was processed at the Sheriff's Office and given an appearance ticket for a return court date later this month in Lewiston Town Court.