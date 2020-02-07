Amerks start slowly, end up losing to Crunch

Rochester’s offense got off to a sluggish start and couldn’t recover en route to a 5-2 loss at the hands of Syracuse at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Americans (27-14-2-4) logged just five shots on goal through the first period and 11 shots on goal through two.

The team poured on 14 shots in the third period but only a shot from Jean-Sebastien Dea hit home.

Casey Mittelstadt scored Rochester’s only other goal of the night. He assisted on Dea’s goal for two points.

Syracuse (22-21-3-3) was led by Gemel Smith with two goals. Mathieu Joseph, Alex Barre-Boulet and Danick Martel had one each for the Crunch.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started strong in net but allowed two goals in the third period which put the game out of range.

Syracuse’s third goal of the period was shot into an empty net.

Mittelstadt got the Amerks on the board late in the first period, finishing off a pass from Sean Malone.

The Crunch tied the game on a 5-on-3 opportunity to open the second period.

Rochester’s offense went cold from there. The team did not register a shot on goal through the first 13 minutes of the second period as Joseph’s goal put Syracuse up 2-1.

It remained a one-goal game through the first six minutes of the last period, when Barre-Boulet and Martel put the game out of reach.

Rochester is still in second place in the North Division with 60 points, six behind Belleville and three points ahead of Utica.

The Americans will play across the border at Toronto on Saturday at 4 p.m.