ROACH, Patrick J.

ROACH - Patrick J. February 6, 2020, town of Tonawanda, passed after a valiant battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Cammarata) Roach; loving father of John Roach; cherished son of the late John and Mary Roach; son-in-law of Tomasina Cammarata and the late John Cammarata; dear brother of John (Barbara), Mary (Glenn) Armstrong, Ann (Ted) Chown, William (Kathy), Edward, Maggie Roach and the late Timothy Roach; brother-in-law of Jane Roach, James and Mary Dena, and Linda and Peter Klipfel; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Sunday, February 9, from 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Monday, February 10, at 10:45 AM. Please Assemble at Church. Patrick served as a Police Officer and Lieutenant in the Town of Tonawanda for 24 years. He retired in 2002. He was also a practicing attorney and retired in 2018. He was an avid runner with Bond Lake Athletic Club, running in 19 marathons (including 2 in Boston). Patrick loved his family vacations, especially the camping vacations. He enjoyed skiing with his son, music and reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute or Niagara Hospice. Condolences shared at www.mertzfh.com