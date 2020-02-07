Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 7, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British novelist Charles Dickens, born on this date in 1812, “Family not only need to consist of merely those whom we share blood, but also for those whom we’d give blood.”

LET’S EAT – The First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz, will hold its monthly chowder and baked goods sale at 11 a.m. Saturday. $4 a quart.

Bishop Benincasa Council, Knights of Columbus, hosts a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in St. Aloysius cafeteria, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Dinners are $10, $8 advance, $4 kids. For advance tickets, call Jack Sperrazza at 838-2675.

WELCOME MAT – Asbury Pointe, the retirement community at 50 Stahl Road, Getzville, will hold a free information seminar from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those attending can tour apartments, speak to residents and enjoy refreshments. Reservations are not required. Additional sessions will be held Feb. 29, March 14 and March 28. For more info, call 810-7500.

CALENDAR DATE – The Kenmore Village Improvement Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Sanders Road. All are welcome. Volunteers are needed to distribute brochures. For more info, call Melissa Foster at 877-0477 or 418-4550 or email melissa@villageofkenmore.com.

CALLING GAMERS – Daemen College will sponsor an esports camp from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 to Feb. 21 in the Wick Campus Center. Sessions will cover history, careers in esports and balancing esports with a healthy lifestyle. Games to be covered include League of Legends, Hearthstone, Fortnite and several others. Cost is $225, including all equipment and lunch each day. To register, visit daemen.edu/esportscamp. For more info, email Daemen esports coach Pat Ryan at pryan@daemen.edu.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gene Warner, Chloe McCabe, Rayann Enser, Marilyn Antos, Ken Kowalec, Louis Byron Morrow, Shirley Edmonds, Lois Grant, Kevin Rockwood, Jeffrey Bosworth, Kayla Rose Bosworth, Carole Rotando, Henry Koziol, Josie Michaels, John Pennella and Jane Taylor.

AND SATURDAY – Jill Neri, Mary Campinille, Dr. Janet Sung, Rod Watson, Elmer Ploetz, Jessica Sherman, Betty Bowling, Kelly Moran, Nik Hall, Darlene Lelonek, Brian Lounsbury, Mike Powers, Lauren Caputi, Carolyn Warden, Tracy Stokes, Barb Richards, Brian Hayden, Terry Ryszka, Karin Dabrowski Vacanti, Al Bell, Sara Weigand, Ed Gustek, Theresa Derrico, Jaxon Huller, Patty Jackson, Jill Gilmour, Dale Wisniewski and Hugh Wolf.

AND SUNDAY – Albert Pautler, Lauren Lewis, Bruce Moser, Amy Kedron, Sue Chiappone, Nicholas Roman, Margaret Bukkosy, Ryan Lates, Ken Poch, Cheryl Marsowicz Martinez, Ken Zielinski, Greg Louth, Adele Kurek, Cathy Botkins, Barbara Jones and Stan Nowak.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.