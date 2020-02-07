Public vote set for Pioneer's $21 million project

A March 24 public vote has been set following the Pioneer Board of Education's approval of a $21.2 million capital improvement project at a Feb. 4 meeting in Yorkshire, The proposed project would focus largely on Pioneer High School.

Replacing the roof for $6.3 million would be the biggest expense. Redesigned physical education locker rooms original to the 50-year-old building would allow for additional team rooms.

A security vestibule would be installed within a remodeled and expanded lobby to better accommodate large crowds during events in the auditorium. The auditorium's stage would also receive upgrades.

The Pioneer Middle School's Library Media Center would receive extensive renovation and technology upgrades. Renovations would also be made to the Family & Consumer Sciences and Art classrooms.

At Delevan Elementary, vinyl flooring would replace aged carpet in 53 rooms.

The project calls for no additional local taxes. Building aid from the state would cover nearly 90% of the cost, with the rest from capital reserves.

If approved, construction would begin in summer 2021.