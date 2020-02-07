Orchard Park man pleads guilty over crash that killed brother's girlfriend

An Orchard Park man accused of driving drunk in a September crash that killed his brother's girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday in State Supreme Court to one count of vehicular manslaughter.

Daniel W. Witczak, 33, was driving under the influence of alcohol at around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 15 when he crashed his vehicle on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca. Police who responded to the scene found the vehicle overturned about 100 feet from the roadway.

Police said Witczak, his wife, his brother and his brother's longtime girlfriend, Corrine M. Bennett, were heading home when he went through the T-intersection of Transit Road and Southwestern Boulevard and crashed his 1963 Mercury sedan.

Witczak and two passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Bennett, 38, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The defendant and the two surviving passengers continue to recover from their injuries.

Witczak faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced April 7.