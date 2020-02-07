The former owner of Carubba Collision will have his second run-in with the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday – two weeks after emerging from the first with a slight dent, and no success.

Joseph Carubba, who had acquired a vacant lot at 295 Linwood Ave., had sought approval to proceed with the prior owner's redevelopment plan for the site, albeit with a modification. He planned to live there himself, so he wanted to expand the proposed first-floor unit by 22 feet with a one-story rear addition for his master-bedroom suite and a bigger kitchen.

He also wants to include an attached garage for his vehicle, so he doesn't have to go outside to get to his car, and would replace an open path with an enclosed walkway in back. The rest of the project – previously proposed by Jesse Hawker – remains the same: a three-story building with five apartments and an eight-car garage in back.

But architect John A. Lydon came to the Planning Board two weeks ago with incomplete and inconsistent information, both about what had previously been approved and what his new client intends – including a proposal to use hydronic heat under the driveway to melt any snow.

"Better talk to the Sewer Authority if you're going to be melting snow into the catch basin all winter," said Planning Director Nadine Marrero.

All the talk finally prompted Board Member Horace Gioia to conclude that a new public hearing was required, because it was different from what had previously been presented and approved.

The public hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday Feb. 10 in City Hall.