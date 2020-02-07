The story of Robert C. Morgan's locked cellphone is now officially a saga.

The attorney for the indicted Rochester real estate mogul now says neither he nor his client knew that federal investigators had been unable to access Morgan's cellphone for the past 19 months because investigators never asked for the code.

That's effectively the argument that the attorneys are using in their latest response to federal prosecutors, as they demand the return of Morgan's iPhone.

The government's response? How quickly they forget.

The cellphone was seized in a May 2018 FBI raid that preceded the federal mortgage fraud indictments against Morgan and other defendants, and it's been in the possession of FBI investigators and prosecutors since then. Authorities say they've been trying to crack the six-digit passcode on the phone.

Morgan's side had argued that he didn't know until last month that the government had been unable to get in, and hadn't been asked until then. The government's response is that Morgan has refused to provide access to the phone.

Regardless, Morgan's attorneys say his "privacy and property interests in the phone outweigh whatever unspecified and diminishing evidentiary interest" the government still has in it.

"Whether the government never asked Mr. Morgan for his passcode, or asked for it once, twice or 1,000 times, should not affect the court's analysis of the question," the attorneys wrote.

Maybe if the government had said "pretty please" ...