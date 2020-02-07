MINNUTO, Thomas M.

MINNUTO - Thomas M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 5, 2020. Beloved companion of 35 years to Terri Keohane; devoted father of Lisa (Pim) Liebmann, Tom Minnuto Jr., and Michelle (Truls) Henriksen; cherished stepfather of Dr. Tom, Robert, Richard, and Ronald Keohane; adored grandfather of Alessandra, Eric, Samantha, and Kristin; former spouse of Josette (nee Saletta) Minnuto; loving son of the late Anthony and Rosalia Minnuto; dear brother of Carmela, Jack and the late Anthony, Grace and Joseph; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com