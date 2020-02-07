METELSKI, Sylvia (Burns)

METELSKI - Sylvia (nee Burns)

Of Lackawanna, NY, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George H. Metelski; loving mother of Gary (Rosie) Metelski, Julie (Salvatore) Sack and Lisa (Steven) Koziol; cherished grandmother of Kevin and Michael Koziol and Camryn and Sydney Sack; dear sister of Judith Burns-Quinn. Family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. (Please assemble at the Basilica). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com