Letter: Use gambling revenue to fund sports stadiums

There are pros and cons of building a new stadium downtown versus Orchard Park. In my opinion, a new 55,000-seat, retractable-dome stadium downtown, built where the Perry projects currently are, would be the best option.

Its western edge is close enough to the downtown core to use the infrastructure already in place. Also, it is a large footprint that would allow for stadium parking lots for tailgating as well and there are plenty of open areas nearby for additional private neighborhood tailgate lots like are used in Orchard Park. It would revitalize the Old First Ward neighborhood and into South Buffalo.

To pay for a new stadium, a specific tax/fee percentage would be added to all sports betting transactions in the state. This money would then be allocated to the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB teams or municipalities in the state to renovate or build new facilities on a prorated basis. Sports with the highest dollar amounts of betting transaction would get the larger percentage of funds.

Since sports betting would not be possible without teams having a facility to play the games in, it seems fitting that the betting transactions should help fund them.

Susan Maher

Cheektowaga