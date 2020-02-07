Letter: Trump, Bloomberg take a cue from our generous Salvatore

So sad that Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg spent $10 million each on Super Bowl commercials. So much could have been accomplished with that money. So many people could have been helped.

Maybe they can take a look at Russell Salvatore and all he does for people in the community. He tries to do good for people. Wouldn’t that make more of an impact on the public than being so self-centered? So, so sad. Maybe they should look around and think about who they really are and how they want to be remembered. We will always appreciate all Russell Salvatore does for our community. There should be more people like him.

Anne Kilger

Lancaster