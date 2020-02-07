Letter: Stop blaming any one person for recent Super Bowl defeat

The internet strikes again blaming the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the team’s loss. Somewhere along the line, we have forgotten that this is a team sport and that one individual cannot be held accountable for a team’s failure.

While leadership has a lot to do with the overall play, the execution and effort put forth depend upon the team’s strengths and willingness to win. They clearly had the skills. Face it, it was a very close game and to me that is the mark of a champion even if they came in second. Think of all the others they had to best just to be in the Super Bowl.

While I favor neither team, I can honestly say they gave it all they had and are deserving of respect. After all, it has been many years since the Bills had its day in the sun so let’s enjoy it for what it was – a great game.

Charles Carter

Akron