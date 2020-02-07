Letter: Republic is showing any number of ‘cracks’

Our Founding Fathers are often credited with creating a great republic but the last 20 years has proven that that republic has a lot of “cracks” in its foundation.

Because of the advent of politicized cable news stations and radio “talking heads” as well as jaded politicians our citizens have become more and more divided, often following smooth talkers’ arguments that, as Roger Ailes said, just confirmed what listeners wanted to hear even if it was not true.

The “Electoral College,” created by the founders because of distrust of the general populous, has created two presidential elections in 2000 and 2016 where the candidate who won the popular vote lost the election.

Although the founders created a House of Representatives that represented the general population proportionally they also created a Senate that has caused gridlock.

Each state whether it is California which has 40 million people or Wyoming which has 600,000 people, has two senators which creates a body where only 20 of the 100 senators from large states represent 50% of the U.S. population. That is why senators from smaller states have disproportionally more power.

Senate Majority Leader, Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, refuses to have the Senate vote on 200 bipartisan bills passed in the House.

“Impeachment” was supposed to be a remedy to oust a corrupt president but today it is almost impossible to use because of partisan politics.

We have to wait four years to get rid of a bad executive where in a parliamentary democracy, when an executive is ineffective, the legislature can call for an immediate election.

Finally, we have only two effective political parties, the Republican which represents conservatives and the Democratic which represents mostly moderates. Other groups like liberals, labor groups and libertarians, which are represented effectively in parliamentary democracies are not represented in our government.

John Kowalski

Lockport