Letter: Renovate, build new are both our choice

Roger Goodell says he is OK with a major renovation of our Bills stadium. He wants us to be competitive with other stadiums. Mr. Goodell, we have no problem filling our stadiums even when the snow covers the turf lines. Why do the Bills need to compete with any other stadiums when our fan base extends far beyond our turf, from Ontario to Texas to Florida. Buffalo is proud of our team, our players and our stadium. Renovate or build new is our choice and we respect the effort and energy the Pegulas have put into the Bills. No matter how much money is thrown into satisfying Mr. Goodell and making us pay more, we, Buffalo Bills fans will not change our loyalty. The line between greed and good business is invisible but you surely will know when you have crossed it.

Peter BonSey

Snyder