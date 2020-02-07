Letter: Pelosi, Schumer prove their malicious intent

And the Oscar goes to Nancy Pelosi – runner up Chuck Schumer. Best comedy.

They do nothing but try to find fault with President Trump for everything he has done to help make this country a better place.

He runs the country as a business, how it should be run.

The Democratic Party wasted so much time and money trying to impeach Trump, and yet can’t even figure out who won the caucus.

I’m surprised they haven’t blamed Trump for that.

Do you think they can figure out how to run the country?

Is this who you want leading this country?

Wake up America!

Sandra Burzynski

Cheektowaga