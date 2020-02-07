Letter: Covering the Skyway may be best solution

I have heard and read many suggestions concerning the Skyway. I would like to know if it would be feasible to cover the Skyway, making it high enough for truck height and structurally rigid enough to keep it from being a wind hazard.

The amount of money generated by leasing advertisements might help in maintaining it.

The cost of removing it, and the amount of money the taxpayers just spent, is mind-boggling!

On the flip side, if it has to come down, then Rep. Brian Higgins seems to have the best idea by installing a state-of-the-art signal system.

Joseph Teresi

Buffalo