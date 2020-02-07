Letter: Buffalo News delivers on quality journalism

Even with the changes in The Buffalo News in recent years, we in Buffalo have been blessed with a local newspaper of substance.

Berkshire Hathaway was a fine steward. Now we must keep our fingers crossed that Lee Enterprises, the new owner of The News, keeps our paper at the relatively high level on which we have come to depend, including New York Times articles of national importance and high level editorial and significant op-ed inclusions from Washington Post and New York Times analysts.

I also hope the gorgeous photographs will continue to appear.

Marcia Rashman Frankel

Williamsville