High School Extra: North Tonawanda wins on Senior Night, Franklinville's Haskell cracks 3,000 points

North Tonawanda put plenty of pressure on Niagara Wheatfield and the Lumberjacks celebrated Senior Night with an 80-60 boys basketball win over the Falcons on Friday.

Four North Tonawanda players scored double-digit points. Jordan Cutter led them all with 25. Luke Granto had 15, Dante Moultrie scored 14 and Cameron Cutter, Jordan’s identical twin, scored 10.

Cameron Cutter added 10 rebounds for a double-double performance.

“We were able to keep the pressure on Niagara Wheatfield all night long,” said coach Ryan Mountain. “We had a nice rotation and contributions from everyone.”

The Lumberjacks took a 16-5 lead after the first quarter. The Falcons came storming back and cut the lead to six points.

Granto gave North Tonawanda a big boost with three consecutive steals he took back for layups and boosted the lead to 12 points.

Moultrie had 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help the Jacks close out the Falcons.

North Tonawanda will play league-leading Niagara Falls on Tuesday.

In addition to Senior Night, the full house at North Tonawanda honored Michael Marra, a member of the Class of 2020 who passed away in January.

Haskell cracks 3,000

Franklinville clinched the CCAA East I title with a 68-52 victory over Falconer in girls basketball.

Danielle Haskell added to her already impressive resume by breaking the 3,000-point mark. She racked up 31 points for the Panthers along with eight assists.

Abby McCoy logged 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Abby Burrell had 12 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double.

This season is Franklinville’s first in the CCAA East I division, having moved from the CCAA East II in the offseason.

“We never take any team lightly. In this league you can’t,” said coach Allan Dunlap.

Franklinville has two league games left with Silver Creek and Gowanda before a nonleague showdown with Panama on Feb. 15.

Gayle nets 14 in return

Roddy Gayle logged 14 points, including a 3-pointer, in his first game back for Lew-Port as the Lancers took down Kenmore East, 80-63.

Gayle had missed the past three games with a head injury. He’s expected to play Saturday in Lew-Port’s game with St. Joe’s in the Centercourt Classic at Williamsville North.

Jalen Duff sank 27 points, 15 from 3-point territory, to lead the Lancers.

The victory improved Lew-Port to 11-6 overall and 8-2 in the Niagara Frontier League.

Will East wins in OT

Chris Coyle netted a game-winning goal with 1:37 to go in overtime to lift Williamsville East over West Seneca East, 4-3, in boys federation hockey.

Dillan Smith scored twice for the Flames (8-8-1) and Salvatore Difilippo netted the other Will East goal.

Colin Schmatz had two goals for West Seneca East (5-9-2) and Tymothy Machynski tallied the third.

Machynski’s goal came with 9:50 left in the third period, tying the game at three.