Head-on collision in Batavia leaves one man hospitalized

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-car accident with injuries that occurred Friday on Route 98 near Pike Road in the Town of Batavia.

The accident, which was called in at 11:55 a.m., occurred when a Ford pickup traveling south on Route 98, driven by Stephen M. Esposito, 30, of Cowlesville, struck a Toyota pickup head-on. The Toyota was driven by Jared L. Grossman, 36, of Oakfield.

The impact sent Grossman's vehicle veering off the east shoulder of the roadway. The driver had to be extricated by the Batavia Town Fire Department. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Esposito was not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Charges are pending against Esposito, according to the Sheriff's Office.