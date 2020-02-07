Gurish, Leona A. (Brodfuehrer)

Of Hamburg, NY, February 6, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Gurish and the late Raymond Pokojski; former wife of Forest Host; loving mother of Ray (Mary Lou), Glenn (Cecelia), Kim (Mary), Lynn (Joe), Rory (Michelle), Roger (Alice), Tom (Debbie), and Sonya (Joe) and the late Ronald; gramma of 19 grandchildren and great-gramma of 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; daughter of the late Frank and Mary Brodfuehrer; sister of Lorraine Roskwitalski, Janice Fucina, Robert Brodfuehrer, and the late Dolores Willemsen, Rita Minton, Jerome Brodfuehrer and Paul Brodfuehrer. The Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, from 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 PM. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Leona was a member of the Blue Army, Altar Rosary at OMGC, Mission Club, Catholic Daughters of America, and Ladies of Charity. Memorial donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.