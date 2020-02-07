Ex-West Seneca police officer pleads guilty after on-duty sexual encounter

A former West Seneca police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to official misconduct for having an on-duty sexual encounter with a domestic violence victim.

Derek Vasquez, 35, of West Seneca, had filed a domestic incident report on the woman's behalf in the weeks before the incident, which occurred in January 2019, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

Vasquez went to the woman's home while on duty, though he had not been dispatched there, Flynn said.

Vasquez resigned from the West Seneca Police Department at the time of his plea to the misdemeanor charge. His case will be transferred to Buffalo Veterans Court, Flynn said. Upon successful completion of the program, the charge against Vasquez will be reduced to one count of disorderly conduct, a violation. He remains released on his own recognizance.

Elma Town Justice Robert J. Pierce issued a one year no-contact order of protection on behalf of the domestic violence victim in the case.