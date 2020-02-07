Forestville man sentenced for possessing child pornography

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced on Friday that a Forestville man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for child pornography.

Joseph Harvey, 56, was found to have possessed 37 videos and 51 images of child pornography on May 16, 2016.

Some of the images included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence. Harvey will have 25 years of supervised release after he is out of prison.

Harvey was also found to have exchanged text messages between Jan. 16 and May 14, 2016, with another man in which they discussed and exchanged child pornography.

The sentencing was the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.