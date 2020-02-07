Share this article

Ford stamping plant undergoes leadership change

Ford Motor Co.'s Woodlawn stamping plant has undergone a leadership change.

David Buzo – who served as the plant manager for nearly 15 years – has retired from Ford.

His replacement is Scott Zelie.

Ford's stamped parts facility on Route 5 is one of the region's largest manufacturers – with about 1,000 hourly and salaried employees.

Last fall, Ford and the United Auto Workers ratified a new four-year contract that calls for Ford to invest $60 million in the Woodlawn plant, over the life of the deal.

