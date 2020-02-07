ECMC nurse charged after drugs go missing from hospital

An Erie County Medical Center emergency room nurse faces criminal charges after sedatives and drugs used for pain relief went missing from the hospital, according to a police report and court documents.

Andrew G. Grzeskowiak, 45, of North Tonawanda, was charged Thursday with 12 misdemeanor counts, including fraudulently obtaining controlled substances, falsifying business records and drug possession, according to documents filed in Buffalo City Court.

Grzeskowiak, who has been a licensed nurse since 1997, according to state records, pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court Feb. 20. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

Grzeskowiak — who has previously worked as a general duty nurse, according to payroll records — has been placed on administrative leave, according to an ECMC spokesman, who declined further comment.

Grzeskowiak is accused of making erroneous entries in patients' medical records, including documenting that medication was administered before he actually obtained the drugs from the hospital's automated dispensing system, according to a deposition given by an ECMC staffer to the state Health Department's Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement.

"The practice of documenting the administration of a controlled substance before actually removing and possessing the controlled substance is a standard procedure used to divert controlled substances from a facility," a staffer said in one of the sworn statements.

Grzeskowiak, who also previously worked at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda, is accused of doing that with two controlled substances — lorazepam and hydromorphone — on four occasions between June and September, according to the complaint filed in city court.

On another occasion in September, authorities accused him of possessing fentanyl and a sedative called midazolam without documenting any administration of the drugs. Those drugs had already been administered to a patient by another nurse, according to another deposition.

Grzeskowiak was charged with four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, six counts of falsifying business records and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

In June 2015, Grzeskowiak faced disciplinary action by the state involving his registered nurse license after he was convicted of second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, according to records with the state Education Department, which administers licenses for a variety of professions.

At that time, Grzeskowiak received a one-year stayed suspension and was put on probation for a year, according to state records. He also was fined $500.

No further information about the circumstances that led to the conviction were immediately available Friday.