Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 8, 2020

The Airport Bridge Club offers extra points at no extra charge at all of its games next week. The game Wednesday, Feb. 12, starts at noon after a lesson at 10 a.m. from club director Bill Finkelstein. Players on Friday, Feb. 14, will receive a Valentine's Day gift. The club will hold two extra-point games on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

The St. Catharines Sectional Tournament continues today, Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. There are knock-outs at 9 a.m. today, along with pairs games at 1 and 7 p.m. The tournament concludes with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. For more info, click this continues today, Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. There are knock-outs at 9 a.m. today, along with pairs games at 1 and 7 p.m. The tournament concludes with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. For more info, click this link

Tournament calendar

2020

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Today, Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, to Sunday, April 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, to Monday, May 25. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson begins the new year with more than 2,650 master points. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – A/B: Judie Bailey and Paul Zittel, 55.56%; Ruth Wurster and Florence Boyd, 54.86%; Gay Simpson and Joyce Greenspan, 53.47%; Marilyn Sultz and Alex Miller, 52.78%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – A: John Ziemer and Allen Beroza, 61.54%; Judi Marshall and Barbara Libby, 58.01%; B: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 55.95%; Joanne LaFay and Sandi England, 54.49%; Gay Simpson and Pawan Matta, 51.92%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 50.64%; Joyce Greenspan and Paula Kotowski, 49.68%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – A: Martha and John Welte, 60.42%; John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 58.33%; B: Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 55.73%; John Bava and Mike Silverman, 54.17%; C: Vic Bergsten and Larry Abate, 53.70%; Barbara Sadkin and Joyce Greenspan, 49.48%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: (tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and Allen Beroza, Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 55.42%; B: Pawan Matta and Dale Anderson, 50.42%; Martha and John Welte, 48.33%; C: Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 46.25%; east-west, A: Joanne LaFay and Judi Marshall, 60.42%; B/C: Larry Abate and Ed Morgan, 51.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 64.46%; B: Joanne LaFay and Linda Zittel, 59.77%; Martha and John Welte, 58.21%; Davis Heussler and Mike Ryan, 56.13%; John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 52.74%; C: Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 46.49%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 63.78%; Ten-Pao Lee and Mike Ryan, 57.69%; B: Chuck Heimerl and Al Dickman, 57.37%; Sharon Chang and Dale Anderson, 56.73%; C: Vic Bergsten and Larry Abate, 54.49%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 60.33%; B: Joanne Nover and Agi Maisel, 60.25%; Rose Bochiechio and Terry Camp, 53.08%; east-west, A/B: Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 53.40%; B/C: (tie) Gini Sicignano and Jo Ann Smith, Gail Pitterman and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 51.40%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 60.12%; B: Betty Metz and Claire Gareleck, 55.95%; Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 54.76%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A: Bill Rich and Larry Soong, 61.01%; B: Rose Ann Grimaldi and Janie Polk, 56.25%; Lynn Witmer and Paul Morgante, 53.27%; east-west, A: Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.01%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 55.95%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.87%; B: (tie) Joanne Nover and Agi Maisel, Ruth Nawotniak and Carol Neuhaus, 52.38%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 61.90%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 60.12%; B: Jeff Bender and Henry Chudy, 55.95%; C: Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 52.18%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – Christy Kellogg and Saleh Fetouh, 62.96%; Helen Panza and Ed Drozen, 62.04%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 61.11%; Dian Petrov and Ten-Pao Lee, 55.09%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 68%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 55%; Claire Gareleck and Marietta Kalman, 49%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Linda Zittel and Dave Larcom, 64.46%; John Fiegl and Paul Zittel, 57.29%; Barb Booi and Jane Larcom, 54.17%; Joe Miranda and Sandi England, 52.08%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 61.23%; Pat Burns and Jim Gullo, 59.61%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.84%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.31%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 61.31%; John and Barbara Scott, 55.95%; Jim Lanzo and Eugene Giorgini, 54.76%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Ed Harman and Maria Amlani, 62.50%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 61.81%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 58.33%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 54.17%; David and Connie Wilson, 50.69%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 57%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 55%; east-west, Pat Truell and B. J. McMath, 57%; Kokila Chheda and Prem Lata Maheshwari, 55%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 70%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 44%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 58%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 47%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 58.3%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 54.2%; east-west, David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 63.5%; Emily Wettlaufer and Dick Munschauer, 51%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Sharon Patterson and Mary Jane Luce, 59%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 56%; Stan Kozlowski and Bill Rogers, 47%.

