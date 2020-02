CZERWINSKI, Elizabeth M. (Rozniak)

CZERWINSKI - Elizabeth M. (nee Rozniak)

February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard; survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.) Sunday from 3-8 PM. Chapel Service Monday at 10 AM