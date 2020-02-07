College Hockey: Niagara blanks Mercyhurst, Griffs earn point against Air Force

Chad Veltri had 16 saves in net for Niagara as the Purple Eagles blanked Mercyhurst, 3-0, Friday night at the Dwyer Ice Arena.

Goals were scored by Jack Billings, Ben Sokay and Eric Cooley. Billings opened the night by finishing of a backhanded pass from Cooley.

Sokay and Cooley scored their goals in the third period. Sokay fired a wrist shot over Garrett Metcalf’s left leg pad while Cooley’s shot went coast-to-coast into an empty net.

The home-and-home series concludes Saturday at the Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pa., at 7:05 p.m.

Griffs earn point vs. Air Force

Canisius played Air Force to a 3-3 tie in regulation but dropped the extra point in a shootout to the Falcons at the LECOM Harborcenter.

Matt Stief, Matt Hoover and Nich Hutchinson lit the lamp for the Golden Griffins (7-15-5, 6-10-5 AHA).

Canisius fell behind 2-0 early in the contest but took the lead with three straight goals in the second and third periods.

Alex Mehnert tied the game again at three goals each for Air Force (8-14-5, 8-10-5 AHA) with seven minutes to spare in regulation.

Luke Manning had the winning goal in the second round of the shootout to get the Falcons the extra point.

The series concludes Saturday at the LECOM Harborcenter at 4:05 p.m.