Channel 4 hires Hamburg High/SUNY Oswego grad to replace Filipowski

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) has filled its opening in the sports department with a former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) intern who has worked in several markets.

Brian Chojnacki, who went to Hamburg High School and graduated from SUNY Oswego, begins his new role Feb. 17.

He replaces sports reporter-anchor Nick Filipowski, who left the station in late December to become the director of public relations and communications for the Williamsville Central Schools.

Chojnacki’s most recent job as a studio host and play-by-play man was in Orlando. He also has worked in Jacksonville, Fla.; Augusta, Ga.; and Bowling Green, Ky.

