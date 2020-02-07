Canisius women suffer tough loss to Iona

The Canisius women’s basketball team fell just short to the Iona Gaels, 60-57.

The Griffs were tied with Iona 53-53 with just 1:14 left.

D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks drove for the layup with under a minute remaining but missed. On the offensive rebound, AJ Timbers flew in, jumped up, and came down hard onto the shoulder and neck area of Iona’s Tori Lesko.

Lesko went down and the game went into a 30-minute delay for the injury, tied at 53 with 45.3 seconds remaining.

Out of the injury delay, Iona received and made two free throws to put them up two. Danielle Sanderlin got the points back immediately on a quick layup with 35 seconds remaining. But the tie wouldn’t last long.

Iona’s leading scorer on the night, Juana Camilion, made a three with 20 seconds left. She had 26 points.

Timbers answered back with a layup and the Griffs began to play the foul shot game.

Camilion went to the line and missed both but on the second shot, Canisius couldn’t secure the rebound and Iona received the ball again.

Camilion went back to the line and missed both again. Canisius still had a chance.

Timbers would miss the layup to take the lead and it would spell the end for the Griffs (2-18, 1-10 MAAC).

The Canisius women announced their all-sesquicentennial team on Thursday. In honor of Canisius College’s 150th anniversary, they selected 16 former players, who will be honored at halftime during their game on Saturday against Fairfield.

The selections are: Mary Achramovitch ’83, Patricia Aronson ’81, Gina Castelli ’86, Amanda (Cavo) Bevilacqua ’09, Heather (Fiore) DiBiase ’97, Karen Freeman ’83, Shauna (Geronzin) Green ’02, Kara (Haun) Rehbaun ’84, Caren Jachimiak ’80, Mimi (LaMagna) O’Connell ’97, Deb Laux ’86, Lori (Pasceri) Asher ’93, Brittane Russell ’10, Jenel Stevens ’04, Cindy (Ulreich) Reinhard ’89, and Becky (Zak) Kelly ’06.

In Allegany, St. Bonaventure’s women’s team utilized a 22-6 fourth quarter to beat George Washington 59-55.

Asianae Johnson (20 points), Deja Francis (13), Emily Calabrese (12), and Jurnee President (10) all scored in double figures.

The Bonnies had just seven players enter the game.

The Niagara women lost to Fairfield, 77-65.

Jai Moore finished with 29 points making seven of her 10 three-point attempts. The rest of the Purple Eagles were 0 for 11 from deep. Niagara has lost their last three.

Today’s games

UB will be the lone home team with a 9 p.m. tipoff at Alumni Arena against Central Michigan.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU and is the reason for the late start.

Buffalo previously defeated Central Michigan, 86-67, on Jan. 18.

The Bulls are currently on a two-game losing streak.

In the 7 p.m. game on ESPNU, Niagara plays at Manhattan. The Purple Eagles are coming off a dominating win over Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Manhattan beat Niagara 67-62 on Jan. 5.

Canisius will travel to Lawrenceville, N.J. to play Rider in their lone game this weekend at 7 p.m.

Last time out, Canisius defeated Marist 66-65 at home, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Prior to that, Canisius defeated Rider. 95-86. on Jan. 19. It marked the highest scoring output for the Griffs this season.