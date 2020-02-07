Big 4: Late free throws by Rider sink Canisius, Niagara falls to Manhattan

Three free throws with five seconds left in regulation from Rider’s Willy Nunez Jr. doomed Canisius to a 61-60 loss Friday night in Lawrenceville, N.J.

Malik Johnson paced the Golden Griffins with 17 points. He broke the 1,000-point mark in the loss, becoming the 39th player to do so in Canisius history.

It was the Golden Griffins’ fourth defeat in five games. They fell to 9-14 overall and 4-8 in MAAC play.

Dimencio Vaughn led Rider (13-9, 7-5 MAAC) with 18 points. Nunez Jr. had six. Before his game-winning free throws, Rider had missed nine straight and was 3-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Canisius led at halftime, 34-31, but Rider opened the second half with a 7-2 run and kept the game close until Nunez’ foul shots.

Niagara falls to Manhattan

Niagara struggled from the floor and beyond the 3-point line as the Purple Eagles fell to Manhattan, 77-59, at the Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale.

The Purple Eagles made just 3-of-14 attempts from 3-point territory and shot 39.6% from the paint.

Greg Kuakumensah paced Niagara (7-15, 5-5 MAAC) with 13 points, the only player to score in double-digits.

The Jaspers got 20 points from Pauly Paulicap, all from the floor.

Niagara held the advantage briefly to open the game, but fell behind Manhattan and did not lead for the rest of the game.

St. Bona on national TV

St. Bonaventure will try for its fourth victory in a row Saturday as the Bonnies travel to Duquesne for a 3 p.m. tipoff broadcast on NBCSN.

The Dukes (17-5, 7-3 A-10) are on a two-game winning streak and are tied for third place in the conference with St. Bonaventure (15-8, 7-3 A-10).

A strong defensive team, Duquesne is ranked seventh in the country and first in the Atlantic 10 conference in blocks at 5.9 per game.

Michael Hughes, a 6-foot-8 center, is second in the league with 2.8 blocks per game. He also has been good for 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

Due to construction at the Dukes’ gym, the game will be played at Robert Morris University, where St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt coached from 2001 to 2007.

UB women return home

The University at Buffalo women’s hoops team is back in action after a week off, hosting Toledo at Alumni Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. for Alumni Day.

The Bulls (13-7, 4-5 MAC) fell to the Rockets (10-10, 5-4 MAC) on Jan. 8, 71-59.

UB freshman Dyaisha Fair is third in the country in points, averaging 22.9 per game. She will be tasked with once again solving Toledo’s stout defense; Fair had 17 points in the teams’ last meeting.

Canisius hosts Fairfield

Canisius’ women’s basketball team is back at the Koessler Athletic Center on Saturday to host Fairfield at 2 p.m.

The Golden Griffins (2-18, 1-10 MAAC) will look to snap a nine-game losing streak. The last time Canisius lost ten games in a row was during the 1999-2000 season.

Fairfield (11-8, 8-2 MAAC) is on a two-game win streak and is third in the conference behind Rider and Marist.

Canisius will also honor the All-Sesquicentennial women’s basketball team at halftime.

NU women look for sweep

Niagara women’s basketball will try for a sweep of Iona when the Gaels come to the Gallagher Center for a 1 p.m. tipoff.

The Purple Eagles (7-14, 5-7 MAAC) topped Iona (5-14, 4-6 MAAC) on Jan. 16, 63-57.

Jordan Edwards led Niagara with a season-high 15 points that night. Jai Moore had 12 points and is averaging 17.2 points this season.

Iona’s offense has been poor this season. The Gaels average just 51.5 points per game and have a .356 field goal percentage.