CAGGIANO, Clara M.

CAGGIANO - Clara M. Of Niagara Falls, died peacefully February 6th, 2020; aged 97. Born in Buffalo to James and Rose (Nicosia) Gino, she began working in her parent's family business, Gino's Market & Import Store on Jersey Street in Buffalo's West Side. After graduating from Bryant & Stratton Business College in 1945, she met her husband, Carmen, at Curtiss-Wright while working in the Purchasing Department while Mr. Caggiano worked in the Accounting Department. Mrs. Caggiano married her husband on January 7, 1947 at Holy Cross Church. That same year, Mrs. Caggiano, with her husband, formed Cataract Audit, a comprehensive Accounting and Tax Preparation business, which operated for 33 years on Third Street in Niagara Falls. During tax season, she would work late into the evenings alongside her husband, each using a Smith Corona typewriter to process tax returns. In 1973, she began a second career at Mt. St. Mary's hospital in Lewiston, NY working in Administration. After her husband's death in 1980, she continued to travel and fulfill her love of gardening. She is predeceased by two sisters, Josephine Gino and Rose (Chester) D'Angelo, and one son, Carmen J. (Jennifer) Caggiano Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Grisanti and Carla Kilmartin, and four grandchildren. Visitation will be private. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Clara's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8, at 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Parish (formerly St. Teresa's), 3840 Macklem Avenue. Interment will be held privately in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road Niagara Falls, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Throughout Mrs. Caggiano's life, there were only two things important to her: faith & family.