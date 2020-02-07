Buffalo's Summer Youth Internship program now accepting applications

Applications are available for Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown's 2020 Summer Youth Internship Program.

Participants will work 20 hours per week over the course of the six-week employment and work-readiness training program, which begins July 6. Eligible youth must be between the ages of 14 and 21 and reside in the city. College students are encouraged to apply.

Youth counselors will serve as monitors and provide program support for each participant.

Apply online or download an application at www.buffalony.gov. Applications also are available at the Department of Community Services, room 1701 in City Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Completed applications are due March 31 and can be emailed, mailed or brought to Community Services.

Copies of the following must be returned with the completed application:

• Work papers for participants younger than 18

• Birth certificate

• Proof of Buffalo residency (utility bill, lease agreement)

• Family income

• Social Security card

• Most recent school report card or transcript

Almost 24,000 city youth have been employed through the program since 2006.